Guess The Rapper Bustin' Out of Her Top
Guess Who Babe Spillin' Out Of Her Top!!!
Published
Happy Tuesday! Can you guess the rapper spilling out of her top?! We'll give you a few hints ... but then its up to you to match a face to the bustin' babe.
This boobalicious hottie has collabed with some of music's biggest names like Taylor Swift, PinkPantheress, and Nicki Minaj!
She has earned multiple Grammy award nominations ... and even won best new artist at the MTV Music Video Awards. Hit the gallery to see which busty rapper this is!!!