Influencer Jools Lebron Shows Off New Teeth After GoFundMe Backlash

Play video content Video: Jools LeBron Shows Off New Teeth

Jools Lebron is showing off her brand-new set of chompers ... and there's no shame in her game after her attempt to crowdfund the procedure didn't go as planned.

The influencer has been flaunting her pearly whites on social media, even vlogging the procedure that transformed her smile.

In one post, the social media star revealed she had over a million views on her dental work series, exclaiming ... "Bitch, I'm a f***ing icon."

Remember ... Jools initially put out a plea on social media for help funding the procedure, revealing her teeth were rotting because of past substance abuse issues.

Play video content Video: Jools Lebron Asks For Donations To Fix Rotting Teeth TikTok/@joolieannie

She had a rocky start to her teeth transformation, getting some serious backlash when her TikTok followers told her it wasn't very demure or mindful to ask fans for money for new teeth in this economy.

She ended up canceling her GoFundMe after her fans raked her over the coals ... and debated leaving TikTok altogether.