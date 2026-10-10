TikTok Star Braedon Peltier Dead at 31

Play video content Video: Remembering TikToker Braedon Zachary TikTok/@brenna peltier

Braedon Peltier -- a social media star whose Christmas countdown videos went viral online -- has died ... his sister announced in a heartbreaking TikTok video Friday.

Brenna Peltier shared videos of her late bro ... sharing that Braedon actually passed away on September 25.

She noted that Braedon was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was just 5 years old ... and -- though he's been cancer-free for years -- he faced numerous health challenges.

Brenna wrote it seems Braedon's body was just done fighting ... though she made it clear he never complained and always tried to make people smile.

She added the passing was "unexpected" and there are "no words to express the loss we are feeling without him."

As we mentioned, Braedon and Brenna gained fame for posting yearly Christmas countdown videos ... though they didn't do one in 2025 because Brenna said Braedon was dealing with some health issues.

Fans and viewers of the pair have been sharing messages of support after Braedon's passing.

He was just 31 years old.