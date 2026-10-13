Josh Brolin Says He Grew Up With Wolves and Mountain Lions Living In His Home

Play video content Video: Josh Brolin Grew Up With Wolves Living Inside His House This Past Weekend

Josh Brolin had a wild childhood -- literally -- because he grew up with wild animals roaming in and out of his home.

The actor told Theo Von that he grew up surrounded by wolves and mountain lions ... explaining that his brother had to get 60 stitches in his leg from a wolf attack when he was 6.

Josh even went on to claim that his mom, a wildlife activist, seemed to care more about the animals than her kids.

He says there was so much chaos in their home that talking about his feelings wasn't "part of the deal."

Josh says he felt like he couldn't go to his parents about being "scared he was gonna be eaten" ... and there was no time to sit in a corner and pout.