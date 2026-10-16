Lori Loughlin's Estranged Husband Mossimo Not On Same Page With Date of Split

Not On Same Page In Divorce Court

Lori Loughlin's estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, isn't exactly seeing eye to eye with the actress in divorce court ... TMZ has learned.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Mossimo lists the date of separation as "to be determined," unlike Lori, who says they split on August 31, 2025.

Mossimo is asking the court to determine whether spousal support should be paid to either party. He doesn't make any specific reference to a prenup, which Lori says was signed around a month before their November 1997 wedding.

Sources told TMZ the prenup in question keeps all of their property separate ... and Mossimo was the real moneymaker before and during the marriage.