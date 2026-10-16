Marilyn Monroe's Former Palm Springs Home Sells For $2.8 Million

The owner of Marilyn Monroe's former Palm Springs house doesn't have to take her advice on how to marry a millionaire ... because they just raked in a ton of dough by selling the place.

The blonde bombshell's former property in the popular Southern California vacation destination sold for $2,810,000 to Violet Moran ... a local designer who we're told is elated to work on the iconic property where one of her favorite celebs once lived.

While Violet plans on making the place her own, we're told she also plans on maintaining the integrity of the house and aesthetic ... and she wants to restore it to the level that it deserves.

If you don't know ... Marilyn's former digs are about 3,000 square feet and boast 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, multiple entertaining spaces and a private pool -- a must in Palm Springs.

Marilyn owned the place in the early 1960s ... though Nick Adler, founder of M Star Studios, is the one who actually sold the place.