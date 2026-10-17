Harry Styles Performs New Song, Tribute to Liam Payne on Anniversary of His Death

Harry Styles paid tribute in a big way to Liam Payne during his Friday night gig at Madison Square Garden, belting out a special song he wrote in memory of his late former bandmate.

Styles hit the stage at MSG in Midtown Manhattan for his latest performance Friday and to showcase his yet-to-be-released song, “What Is Enough," which Harry specifically wrote for Liam.

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As you know, the two were very close when they were members of the famous boy band, "One Direction," along with Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

What made the moment even more poignant during Harry's MSG concert was that it marked the anniversary of Liam's untimely death. In October 2024, Liam fell to his death from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

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Before diving into the new song, Harry took a moment to talk to the sold-out crowd about Liam, saying that two years ago today he lost one of his closest friends.

Harry continued ... “I’m sure a lot of you have been through similar things. I hope you haven’t. But really, it’s just about looking after each other.”

He went on ... “So many people who have touched my life in such special ways. I wouldn’t be here without. I’m gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that’s all right.”