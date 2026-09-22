Niall Horan Plays Audio of Liam Payne During His Show

Niall Horan is immortalizing his late One Direction bandmate during his concert.

After playing his song "End Of An Era" during the opening night of his "Dinner Party" tour in Birmingham, England, Niall played spoken audio of Liam Payne.

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You can hear an emotional recording of Liam say ... "We thought something might happen but never anything like this."

The audio of Liam continued ... "And I always try to remind myself of where I've come from and where I managed to get to in my life. It's amazing really."

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Niall isn't the only former Directioner who has paid tribute to their late bandmate on tour ... Harry Styles also gave Liam his flowers during his final run at a Wembley Stadium concert this summer.