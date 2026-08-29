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Liam Payne's Former GF Kate Cassidy Posts Birthday Tribute to Late Singer

Kate Cassidy Liam Payne's Bday Still Hits Hard

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Kate Cassidy is marking what would've been Liam Payne's birthday with a heartbreaking tribute ... sharing a carousel of photos from their time together.

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Kate posted the memories Friday, writing ... “your birthday will always be your day. loving you, remembering you, missing you always. happy birthday Liam ❤️”

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REMEMBERING LIAM
Video: Liam Payne’s Ex Kate Cassidy Honors Late Singer On His Birthday
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She also shared a video of herself with a birthday cake ... lighting candles as she marked Liam’s birthday without him.

Kate’s carousel is filled with photos of her and Liam together ... looking back on moments from their relationship.

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As TMZ previously reported ... Kate had been with Liam in Argentina before leaving the country just days before he died in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

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Kate has continued honoring Liam ever since ... frequently sharing memories and emotional posts about their relationship.

And on his birthday, Kate is remembering the life they shared.

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