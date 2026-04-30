Liam Payne's Former GF Kate Cassidy Shares Video From Last Outing With Star

Kate Cassidy says fans need to cherish every moment with their loved ones ... sharing video from a final horseback ride with Liam Payne -- the last time she saw him alive.

The singer-songwriter's ex-girlfriend shared a video from atop a horse on a grassy meadow ... first capturing her own outfit -- before showing a wrangler giving Payne some advice.

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The rest of the short video shows the pair galloping around ... including one moment she included where it looks like Liam's headed off into the horizon -- chilling symbolism given his untimely death.

Cassidy writes fans need to enjoy every moment life brings their way ... because she had no clue this would be the last time she'd see Payne in this lifetime.

As you know ... Payne fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Cassidy was with him leading up to his death ... but had returned to Florida two days before he died after a five-day trip turned into two weeks.

A toxicology report showed the star had crack and pink cocaine in his system at the time of his death.