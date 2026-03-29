Liam Payne's Former Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Spotted More Than a Year After His Death

Kate Cassidy -- the former girlfriend of late One Direction singer Liam Payne -- is still putting the pieces of her life back together following Liam's tragic passing over a year ago ... and the influencer looked great celebrating her birthday in Florida.

We got shots of the 27-year-old having a good time with friends on a boat in Miami Bay on Saturday.

She absolutely sizzled in a white one-piece and a bucket hat as she basked in the glow of the Florida sun with her closest pals.

Kate celebrated her birthday last week, and has been posting pics of her various birthday 'fits throughout the weekend.

As you know ... Liam died at 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The singer had alcohol and multiple drugs in his system when he died, according to toxicology results.

Obviously, Liam's death hit Kate incredibly hard, and she even admitted in February 2025 that it didn't "feel fully real" to her that he was gone.

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