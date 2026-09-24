Play video content Video: Harry Styles Gets Front-Row Support From Lenny Kravitz at MSG Show z100 New York

Harry Styles had a rock legend -- and possibly his future father-in-law -- in the building for the latest show in his Madison Square Garden takeover.

Lenny Kravitz was front row Wednesday night for Show 13 of Harry's 30-night residency ... clapping along and soaking up the action from one of the best seats in the house.

Take a look at the clip ... Harry may have been commanding the stage, but Lenny was getting plenty of attention down below.

Only legends in this building, indeed.

Of course, Lenny's appearance comes amid Harry's romance with Lenny's daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

The couple has been linked since August 2025 ... and, as TMZ previously reported, Harry and Zoë are engaged, though neither has publicly confirmed their relationship status.

Harry kicked off his MSG run in late August and is set to play 30 shows at the arena through Halloween -- his only U.S. venue on the "Together, Together" tour.

He's already got plenty of history at the Garden ... his 15-show run in 2022 earned him a banner in the rafters.