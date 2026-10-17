Hot 97 Radio Hosts Rip Into Station's Owners On-Air After Recent Staff Changes

A couple of New York-based radio stars jumped on their hit show to blast an interesting target ... the very people signing their paychecks.

Here's the deal ... The Kid Mero and Kazeem "Kaz" Famuyide -- who co-host the "Mornings with Mero" radio show -- tore into the leadership group for Hot 97, the station for which they work.

🚨 HOT 97 New York radio drama continues, the new hosts Mero & Kazeem go off live on air about their bosses this week for 15 minutes straight unfiltered, while adding that their ratings are better than The Breakfast Club - "the worst place I've ever worked at" - "weekly meetings and there's the guy who makes 2 more 0s than you and youre like what does this guy even do... do not be discouraged we are in the era of independent media..." - "this is the worst place I've ever worked at in my life... this board that's like 95 years old... I understand where Ebro Laura and Rosenberg are coming from..." (via Hot 97 Youtube stream) @itsavibe

In a 15-minute diatribe, the pair lamented talented personalities leaving the legendary hip hop station over contract disputes, freelanceers allegedly not receiving promised payments, and the station still using outdated technology.

Mero makes a sports analogy ... saying the station's talent is like a great basketball team -- which can't win a championship with an ownership group that doesn't know what it's doing.

At one point ... Kaz calls the station "the worst place" he's ever worked ... and Mero agrees.

As for why these guys are taking on their own station ... three former longtime morning Hot 97 radio hosts -- Peter Rosenberg, Ebro, and Laura Stylez-- recently left the company, and Ebro said back in December 2025 it's all because Hot 97's trying to make venture capital dollars by cutting costs, including salaries.

Mero and Kaz's roast went down Wednesday. As of Saturday, it does not appear that Mero or Kaz have left the company.