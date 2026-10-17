Katie Zacharia Was Fired as White Press Secretary During Interview With Wall Street Journal

Got The Ax During Interview About Her New White House Job

Katie Zacharia got the ax while being interviewed about her new role as White House press secretary — and she just walked away without ever returning to her job and the sit down with the reporter, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ gave a shocking blow-by-blow account of Katie's last moments as President Trump's press secretary - a role she held for a mere 5 days — on Friday afternoon.

According to the publication ... Katie was seated behind her desk in a small office scattered with only a few personal items, namely a curling iron, a pair of stilettos and a cosmetic bag, as well as a white orchid.

At the time, Katie was being interviewed by the WSJ about her new role when Jason Miller, a senior Trump advisor, gave a knock on the door and said Vice President JD Vance wanted to chat with both of them.

Katie then left the room and never came back.

Meanwhile, President Trump recalled a conversation he had with Katie earlier that day as he made his way to his new helipad. Trump told journalists ... “I said, ‘Is this for you Katie? Because honestly, you don’t need this." Then he added, “Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider.”