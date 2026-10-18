Chaos Erupts in France as Rioters Burn Buildings and Loot Businesses, Trump Reacts

Play video content Video: France Riots Escalate as Protesters Burn Buildings and Loot Businesses, Trump Weighs In Fox News

France is in flames ... with shocking scenes of burning buildings, trashed businesses, and violent clashes with cops as protests spread across the country.

Dramatic footage and photos show fires tearing through buildings as streets fill with smoke and debris. Businesses have been looted, public property trashed, and police have been forced into confrontations with violent demonstrators in multiple cities.

One of the most disturbing scenes unfolded in Limoges, where a historic town hall was badly damaged by an arson attack. Other cities, including Paris, Lyon and Marseille, have also seen destruction as the unrest escalates.

Authorities have reported mass arrests of up to 2,000 ... as officers work to contain the violence and restore order. The destruction comes amid widespread frustration over living costs, public services and government policies.

While many people have participated in peaceful demonstrations, violent groups have turned parts of the country into scenes of destruction ... torching property and leaving communities to deal with the aftermath.

The chaos has also caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who weighed in Sunday on Truth Social. "France is burning!" Trump wrote, blaming immigration for the turmoil and urging French leaders to close their borders.

French officials have pointed to domestic grievances and violence by fringe groups and looters as they work to bring the situation under control.