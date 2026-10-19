Indiana Candidate Jaime West Cops to Having a Couple Beers Before Viral Interview

Play video content Video: Indiana Candidate Jaime West Admits Having a Few Beers Before Viral Interview Piers Morgan Uncensored

Jaime West admitted to having a drink -- or a couple -- in an attempt to calm her nerves before the viral interview where she was slurring her words.

The Indiana candidate went on Piers Morgan's show ... and the host asked her point-blank if she'd been drinking before sitting down for a general election candidates' forum earlier this month.

Check the clip ... JW copped to having a beer to settle her nerves. But when Piers pressed her about the amount she drank, the county council hopeful revealed she hadn't stopped at just one.

Play video content Video: Democratic Candidate Jamie West Gives a Wild Interview TV3

As we previously reported, Jaime went viral for her interview advocating for firing all MAGA Republicans -- calling them racist, dumb, and saying she straight up doesn't like being around them.

Jaime insists to Piers that she was "not that intoxicated" despite having three beers before the viral clip ... but told the TV presenter she stayed stone-cold sober for her sit-down with him.