Indiana Candidate Jaime West Slurs Speech, Rails Against MAGA, 'We Have Guns Too'

Play video content Video: Democratic Candidate Jamie West Gives a Wild Interview x/@thevivafrei

Jaime West -- a Democrat running for a county council seat in Indiana -- is ripping into Republicans, claiming she's getting death threats ... and firing back with an explosive warning of her own.

The candidate for Fayette County Council, District 4, in the Hoosier State appeared on a general election candidates' forum where she was asked what policy she wants to pass that would be good for the county, but perhaps unpopular with voters.

Jaime thinks about it ... then says she wants to fire all MAGA Republicans -- calling them racist, dumb, and saying she straight up doesn't like being around them.

She blames the right for all of the state's issues in a rambling discourse ... during which she also claims she's been repeatedly threatened by people on the right.

When asked for a final comment, Jaime stares into camera with a wide-eyed look and says ... "We have guns too."

Worth noting ... JW seems to be slurring her words and has trouble staying focused during this conversation. We've reached out to West to find out what, if anything, was going on with her but haven't heard back.