Sen. Eric Schmitt Says Botched 'Gotcha' Moment in Jack Smith Hearing Wasn't Embarassing

Play video content Video: Sen. Eric Schmitt Defends Botched ‘Gotcha’ Moment During Jack Smith Hearing TMZ DC

Senator Eric Schmitt's standing behind his line of questioning in the Jack Smith hearing ... even though it seems his "gotcha" moment totally backfired.

Here's the deal ... during a Senate hearing Tuesday morning, Senator Schmitt asked former Special Counsel Smith if he went to an Atlanta Hawks game on February 3, 2024.

Smith told him no and seemed totally puzzled ... and Sen. Schmitt seemed to gloat a bit -- claiming at one point that the dude might've just perjured himself and insisting they had text messages about him going to a basketball game that night.

Unfortunately for the senator, Smith attended a basketball game ... a college women's game featuring Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes -- not the Hawks.

Other senators called out Schmitt at the hearing after the mix-up ... and said he should be embarassed. Well, he's not.

Charlie caught up with Schmitt shortly after the hearing ... and he's insisting he's not embarrassed -- claiming over and over again that he only asked if Jack was in Atlanta, and repeatedly claiming Smith is a liar.

He repeats that Smith was at a basketball game ... and people should question if he really went to the one he says. When Charlie mentions there are pics of him there, Schmitt gets a little exasperated.