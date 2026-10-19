'RHONY' Stars Daisy Toye and Erin Lichy On the Outs With Cast Over Marriage Drama

In true "Housewives" fashion, there's plenty of drama brewing among the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" ... with Daisy Toye and Erin Lichy on the outs with several of their co-stars after allegedly going after the other women's marriages ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources close to the cast tell TMZ ... Daisy and Erin's behavior has caused major tension with the cast, with our sources characterizing their actions as an attempt to damage the other women's relationships and stir up drama on camera.

One source tells us ... "It's insane what people will see next and the lengths these two women go to as they attempt to destroy the marriages and reputations of their so-called friends."

The source adds ... "In order to cement their 15 minutes of fame, Daisy and Erin start going after the other women's marriages. First they come for Jessel and Pavit, and then it's on to Erika [Hammond] and Ankur [Jain]. Both spread false rumors on camera that are absurd and hateful."

We're told the drama plays out over the next couple of episodes this season.

Our sources say Carole Radziwill tries to work through the drama, while Sai De Silva eventually goes off on both Daisy and Erin.

One of our sources claims Daisy joined the show as Sai's friend, but Sai eventually has enough of her "BS."

Another source close to the cast tells TMZ ... the women are looking forward to hashing out their differences at the reunion, which is exactly what the taping is meant for.