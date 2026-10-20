'Die Hard' Star Al Leong Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Al Leong -- best known for his performance as a terrorist named Uli in "Die Hard" -- was hospitalized last week after suffering a stroke, TMZ has learned

Sources close to Al's family tell us ... the Hollywood actor and stuntman was rushed to the hospital after he had the stroke in California. The sources wouldn't say if Al was still in the hospital or shed light on his condition. We're told his family is requesting privacy at this time.

Al has had a long and successful TV and movie career, dating all the way back to 1981 when he played a circus performer at a funeral in his first film, "Going Ape." In 1986, he snagged the part of a Wing Kong Hatchet Man in "Big Trouble in Little China."

Then he landed his first major role as Endo -- a mercenary who specializes in torture for a shadow company -- in the 1987 flick, "Lethal Weapon," starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

Then came Al's biggest role as Uli in the 1988 film, "Die Hard."

Uli was part of a group of terrorists who took over L.A.'s Nakatomi Plaza, but he gets shot and killed by Bruce Willis, who famously played NYPD cop John McClane.

In 1989, Al secured the role of Genghis Khan in the comedy film, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," starring Keanu Reeves.

Al also landed TV gigs ... in shows such as "T.J. Hooker," "The Fall Guy," "Knight Rider" and more.