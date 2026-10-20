Trans Model Amanda Lepore Sounds Off on Hunter Schafer's Bottom Surgery

Play video content Video: Amanda Lepore Weighs In on Hunter Schafer’s Bottom Surgery and Gender Journey TMZ.com

Amanda Lepore is all for Hunter Schafer's decision to have bottom surgery ... since it's allowing her to live her life authentically.

We caught up with the trans model and fashion icon at LAX Tuesday, who tells TMZ ... everyone's got a right to be happy, and sometimes surgery's part of it.

Check out the clip ... David LaChapelle's muse even offered up some advice based on her own experience, giving Hunter a few tips for recovery.

Amanda tells us that she had her own surgery a long time ago -- joking that she's made good use out of the procedure.