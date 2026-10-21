Cole Sprouse Pushes Back on Twin Dylan's Comments That They Were 'Children of Incest'

No Training Could Prepare Me For Dylan's 'Children of Incest' Claim

Dylan Sprouse's twin brother Cole Sprouse is pushing back on the media's coverage of Dylan's claims that they're the "children of incest."

Sharing a headline angled around Dylan's remarks, Cole wrote over it on his Instagram Stories ... "No media training on earth can prep you to read this clickbait headline at 10am."

To be fair ... Dylan's direct quote regarding his parents' shared genealogy generations before welcoming the twins was ... "Long story short, Cole and I are children of incest."

The ex-Disney star had made the alarming comments on his "Wildmen" podcast this week ... and even shared Cole's reaction to the complicated family history.

Play video content Video: Dylan Sprouse Claims He and Twin Brother Cole Are “Children of Incest” Wildmen Podcast

When approached with what he described as photographic evidence ... Dylan recalled Cole's response ... "He goes, 'Not looking at that,' closed it, hung up on me."