Kristin Cavallari Busted For Allegedly Speeding Around Tennessee In Porsche 911

Pulled Over By Cops for Speeding in Porsche 911

Kristin Cavallari apparently had a need for speed when she was pulled over by a cop for allegedly speeding in Tennessee ... TMZ has learned.

According to the citation, obtained by TMZ, the "Laguna Beach" alum was stopped by the cop on October 14 while driving around in a black Porsche 911.

The reality star was cited for speeding … allegedly going 88 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Per the report, the police officer saw Kristin speeding on the highway in the number one lane and passing another vehicle.

During their conversation, the officer says Kristin told him she was on her way to her business. It's worth noting the reality star has a store for her clothing brand, Uncommon James, in the city.

Kristin has been living in Tennessee for over a decade since moving to the state with her now ex-husband, Jay Cutler.