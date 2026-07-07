Kristin Cavallari Says She Has Primary Custody of Her Kids With Ex Jay Cutler

Play video content Video: Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Custody Arrangement With Jay Cutler Aspire with Emma Grede

Kristin Cavallari says her custody agreement with her ex-husband Jay Cutler has changed ... and she's got the lion's share.

Kristin alluded to a change in child custody during an appearance on the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast ... revealing she has primary custody of her three kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler despite the original 50/50 arrangement.

While Kristin didn't dive into the reason for the change, it doesn't come as a huge surprise.

Since Kristin and Jay announced their split in 2020 and finalized their divorce in June 2022, the former NFL quarterback has had several run-ins with the law, including DUI arrests and jail time.

Kristin, on the other hand, has had an absolute explosion in her career ... with her podcast "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari," her TV show "Honestly Cavallari," and her business Uncommon James all growing and reaching new heights.