Liev Schreiber Chastises Reporter on Red Carpet, Video

Treat People Like You Value What They Do!!!

Play video content Video: Liev Schreiber Calls Out Apple Reporter on Red Carpet BACKGRID

Liev Schreiber got into a heated exchange with a reporter on the red carpet ... a bizarre occurrence -- especially because the two are apparently playing for the same team.

The actor attended the premiere of his new Apple TV+ show "Nocturne" in New York City Tuesday night ... when a reporter asked him a question for which he apparently didn't care.

Check out the clip ... it seems Liev's not happy that the reporter seems to be chasing after social media views to cultivate engagement -- telling her she needs to treat people like she values what they do.

He also adds something strange ... telling the reporter it shouldn't be a "f***ing soundbite" -- especially when it's being done "in-house."

The reporter handles it well ... keeping a smile on her face, trying to make jokes and -- ultimately -- coming up with a topic Liev seems happy with, and the pair apparently got on with the interview.

Witnesses tell us ... Liev was clearly just passionate about "Nocturne" -- and he didn't like the questions the correspondent was asking. They also note things ended amicably, and everyone walked away happy.