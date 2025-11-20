Liev Schreiber Spotted in Public for First Time Since Hospitalization

Out in Public After Trip to Hospital

Liev Schreiber is out of the hospital and looking great in new pics ... marking his first public outing since his terrifying health scare.

ICYMI ... the 58-year-old actor underwent a battery of tests at a NYC hospital Monday. He was admitted on Sunday after suffering a massive headache, but since then, his rep told us he's been cleared to work.

He's also clear to run errands with his wife Taylor Neisen, it seems ... as our photogs snapped them in good spirits walking home, carrying shopping bags with their dog in tow.

They both bundled up against the brisk fall weather. Liev wore a black jacket over a black sweater with green slacks, while Taylor went a little brighter ... she donned a gold beanie and blue jeans with a dark blue sport coat and matching gloves.

Liev's reps told us the hospital stint was just "out of an abundance of caution."