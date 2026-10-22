Chappell Roan and Christina Aguilera Perform 'Coffee' Duet

Chappell Roan surprised her fans with a special guest on stage ... the one and only Christina Aguilera ... and let's just say worlds are colliding!!!

Chappell was performing at The Super Graphic Spectacular at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium on Wednesday night when she brought Christina on stage ... and fans started freaking out before they performed "Coffee."

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Chappell had nothing but kind words for Christina, telling the packed house, "I want to introduce this person who honestly paved the way for me and all women in pop to do whatever the f*** they want. She definitely walks so I can f***ing run and I'm so grateful to have her, she's a f***ing legend."

The two couldn't hide their smiles and giggles as they began their duet.

full video of chappell roan & christina aguilera performing ‘coffee’ at the super graphic spectacular in LA tonight! via @electricchappll https://t.co/vFpgloxsLZ @dailyroan

And while Chappell had to restart the song after accidentally mixing up the opening lyrics ... the two ended up in literal perfect harmony by the end.