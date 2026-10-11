Chappell Roan DJs at The Abbey for PrEP Day with Christina Aguilera, Charli xcx & More

The "Pink Pony Club" was in full swing at The Abbey as Chappell Roan hit the stage for a DJ performance of her smash hit as a massive lineup of celebs gather for National PrEP Day!

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Chappell brought the house down Saturday night, DJing at the iconic West Hollywood hotspot -- the very venue that inspired the song -- making it a full-circle moment for the Grammy-winning pop star.

The event was hosted by MISTR, the telehealth company focused on HIV prevention and treatment, as part of its second annual National PrEP Day celebration. The initiative aims to raise awareness about PrEP, medication that can dramatically reduce the risk of contracting HIV.