Christina Aguilera Wraps Herself Around Matthew Rutler, Packs on PDA in Portofino

There ain't no other man for Christina Aguilera than Matthew Rutler ... because they're packing on the PDA in Portofino!

Photogs snapped the loved-up couple enjoying a yacht day in Italy on the last day of summer Monday ... and, as you can see, they're getting down and dirrty!

At one point, Xtina jumps into her longtime love's arms ... wrapping her legs around him, throwing her head back and grabbing his butt.

In another shot, the lovebirds are sharing a sweet smooch aboard the boat. Matthew also goes for a quick dip in the water as Christina lounges on the deck.

Seems they're both quite the handful.

The pop powerhouse was a wonder in white -- pairing the all-white ensemble with a blue bandana reminiscent of her "Dirrty" days.