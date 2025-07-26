Christina Aguilera Models Black Lingerie in Stunning Snaps

Xtina is getting 'Nasty Naughty' in London! The singer stripped down to her lingerie in a series of Instagram shots she shared amid the "Burlesque: The Musical" premiere this week ... and she looks simply incredible!

Check out the sizzling snaps -- Christina looks confident as ever as she models a see-through black bra and matching thong ... finishing the look with sheer tights and black stilettos.

A dark lip adds depth to the sultry look ... and her signature platinum blonde hair is a stunning contrast to the otherwise dark ensemble.

She seems to use up every inch of what appears to be her hotel room ... lying across a buffet, striking a pose in front of a floor-to-ceiling mirror and even hopping up on a coffee table to get the perfect shot!

She's totally feeling herself -- as she should -- captioning the stunning pics by comparing herself to top-shelf liquor.

As we noted, the "Genie in a Bottle" hitmaker has been in London supporting the debut of the 'Burlesque' musical, which officially opened at the West End's Savoy Theatre on Tuesday.

As you may recall, she starred in the 2010 film "Burlesque" alongside Cher ... so it's only natural for her to pop up at the musical's premiere.