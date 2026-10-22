Play video content Video: Val Chmerkovskiy Arrives to 'DWTS' Practice After Show Lifts Suspension TMZ.com

Val Chmerkovskiy is completely focused on work ... shooting a smile at photogs on his way into "Dancing with the Stars" rehearsal and dancing around questions about his recently lifted suspension.

We spotted the controversial dance pro walking into the Los Angeles studio on Wednesday ... the first day he was allowed back on the show after being suspended for a controversial social media post.

Our photog tried to ask Val a couple of questions ... but he's clearly looking forward, not backward.

No talk on the suspension -- just a smile and a few selfies with fans before heading straight into the studio, presumably to meet with his dance partner, Jenna Dewan.

As we reported ... Val posted on social media earlier this month, basically implying he was close to slapping Carrie Ann Inaba for what he perceived as overly harsh criticism of his wife Jenna Johnson's performance with her partner Harry Shum Jr.

We learned Carrie Ann went to producers and complained ... and they launched an investigation. Ultimately, we're told Val was informed the production company had to follow its guidelines and protocols ... and he was subsequently suspended for one episode.

Val took responsibility for his comments online ... apologizing to Carrie Ann both publicly and privately, and admitting to fans he messed up.

Jenna fared just fine without her normal partner ... scoring 37 out of 40 with stand-in pro Alan Bersten during a dance dedicated to her mother, Nancy Smith.