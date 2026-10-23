DOJ Charges 2 Former FBI Officials With Lying To Congress About Hunter Biden's Laptop

A pair of former FBI officials have been charged with lying to Congress about their involvement in investigating Hunter Biden's laptop ... just days before the 2026 midterm election.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro revealed the charges on X, writing ... "This morning, two former senior FBI officials, Nikki Floris, 46, and Bradley Benavides, 56, surrendered on arrest warrants after being charged with lying to Congress about their roles on the Foreign Influence Task Force during the 2020 election."

Pirro says one of the officials claimed to have learned about the inquiry into Hunter's laptop from Wikipedia ... "despite evidence showing their involvement in helping shape the public narrative about Hunter Biden's laptop right before the election."

Pirro added ... "Lying to Congress by anyone strikes at the heart of our democratic system, but when senior FBI agents lie to Congress believing they are above the law, it's time to bring the hammer of justice down on them."

Floris and Benavides made their first court appearance this morning after being charged with one count of lying to Congress ... and will return for a hearing on Tuesday.