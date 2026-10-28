Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Adelaine Morin's Super Fun Getaway To Japan

Adelaine Morin Konnichiwa Bitches!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Adelaine Morin Livin' It Up In Japan
Launch Gallery
Adelaine's Adventures Launch Gallery

Say "konnichiwa" to Adelaine Morin because she's taking a break from her Hollywood lifestyle and doing it BIG in Japan!

The influencer surely knows how to have a good time, visiting Tokyo DisneySea, sippin' all the matcha she can, and showing off her chic fashion!

1028-Adelaine-Morin-Japan-Sub1

And even though she's overseas, she made sure to keep a little bit of L.A. by her side, vacaying with her bestie Sierra Furtado ... let's just say they're a matcha made in heaven!

Keep up with her trip and scroll through the gallery ... be careful, you might get FOMO!

Related articles