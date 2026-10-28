Adelaine Morin's Super Fun Getaway To Japan

Say "konnichiwa" to Adelaine Morin because she's taking a break from her Hollywood lifestyle and doing it BIG in Japan!

The influencer surely knows how to have a good time, visiting Tokyo DisneySea, sippin' all the matcha she can, and showing off her chic fashion!

And even though she's overseas, she made sure to keep a little bit of L.A. by her side, vacaying with her bestie Sierra Furtado ... let's just say they're a matcha made in heaven!