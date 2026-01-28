Adelaine Morin Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 28th Birthday!
Adelaine Morin Birthday Beauty's Hottest Shots!!!
Adelaine Morin's celebrating her 28th birthday today ... and we've put together her hottest shots for you to enjoy ... plus a little fun and games down below!
The beauty influencer didn't need to turn a year older to enjoy some fun in the sun ... she's always got a bikini ready for a beach trip -- regularly soaking up the rays on a series of tropical vacays.
Just check out this pic ... taken high above the beach, sure -- but, Morin's got an infinity pool at her feet, so she's not far from water!
Don't expect to see Morin going for a dip too often, though ... she regularly arrives at the beach fully glammed out -- makeup on, nails done, and jewelry covering her hands and wrists. By the way, take a dip into this word game featuring Adelaine's details right here!
Morin might be a winter baby ... but she's keeping her fans' social media timelines hot!