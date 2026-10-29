Angel Studios Promises No Sex, Nudity In Content, Allows Users To Approve TV & Film Slate

One Hollywood studio has vowed to keep it very PG when it comes to its content ... and has pledged to avoid any sex scenes or gratuitous nudity in its film slate.

Angel Studios co-founder Jeff Harmon told Fox News ... "We promise there's never going to be nudity, and there'll never be sex on screen."

He also mentioned that the studio wouldn't misuse God's name, adding ... "This is a completely unique one. This has never really happened in Hollywood history."

The faith-friendly studio will also ban the F-word in its TV shows and film slate for kids 12 and under.

Perhaps the most novel idea of all is that the studio will allow its 3 million paying members to help decide its content slate.

In fact ... a TV or movie must receive a 70 out of 100 from its so-called Guild members to be included on their streaming service.

Harmon said ... "This is the first time in history that a major Hollywood studio, or top 10 studio in the United States, has come and said, we're going to let the audience have a veto right."