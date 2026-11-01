Sen. Chris Murphy Hospitalized After Stroke

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke ... his chief of staff revealed.

Allison Herwitt wrote in a statement ... "Yesterday afternoon, Senator Murphy started experiencing numbness in his arm while at his son's hockey game."

She added ... "He was taken to a hospital, where it was discovered he had a stroke."

After being transferred to a Johns Hopkins medical center ... Murphy "responded well to treatment."

Herwitt continued ... "The doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are very optimistic he will make a full recovery."

Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said she had been with Murphy the day before his stroke ... and claimed he "was energetically encouraging voters to participate in the upcoming election."

Meanwhile Sen. Richard Blumenthal -- who represents Connecticut along with Murphy -- said ... "Thinking of my great friend and colleague, Chris Murphy. I know how fiercely he fights and I’m certain I’ll be welcoming him back to the Senate soon."

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Just last week, Murphy endorsed Abdul El-Sayed ... who is making headlines this morning as his former Democratic opponent Haley Stevens has endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Michigan's open Senate seat.