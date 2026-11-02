Heidi Klum's Halloween Posts May Have Given Away 'The Batman: Part II' Details
Heidi Klum Halloween Posts Spoil 'Batman 2' Villains?!?
Some pretty major details for "The Batman: Part II" might've accidentally leaked ... and it's all thanks to Heidi Klum's Halloween costume.
Here's the deal ... prosthetics expert Mike Marino -- the same guy who transformed Colin Farrell into The Penguin for the HBO series and the first "The Batman" film -- helped create Heidi's elaborate severed hand costume ... and his company may have leaked the villains for the upcoming film.
When prosthetics supplier The Makeup Armoury posted some behind-the-scenes photos, they seemed to be inadvertently revealing who Robert Pattison's Batman is up against.
Fans spotted some head casts on a shelf in the workshop -- noting one of them looked like "Game of Thrones" alum Charles Dance.
Another one looked like Brian Tyree Henry. The head cast had a little scarring, which seems to give some legitimacy to rumors he'll be playing Two-Face in the film.
Fans also noticed a face that looks an awful lot like Sebastian Stan, clocking that it was by a storage box that read, "Zsasz," the name of one of Batman's enemies.
Stan, Charles and Brian's castings were all announced back in May ... but this is the first time we've gotten possible glimpses at their characters.