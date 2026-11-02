Heidi Klum's Halloween Posts May Have Given Away 'The Batman: Part II' Details

Some pretty major details for "The Batman: Part II" might've accidentally leaked ... and it's all thanks to Heidi Klum's Halloween costume.

Here's the deal ... prosthetics expert Mike Marino -- the same guy who transformed Colin Farrell into The Penguin for the HBO series and the first "The Batman" film -- helped create Heidi's elaborate severed hand costume ... and his company may have leaked the villains for the upcoming film.

When prosthetics supplier The Makeup Armoury posted some behind-the-scenes photos, they seemed to be inadvertently revealing who Robert Pattison's Batman is up against.

Fans spotted some head casts on a shelf in the workshop -- noting one of them looked like "Game of Thrones" alum Charles Dance.

Another one looked like Brian Tyree Henry. The head cast had a little scarring, which seems to give some legitimacy to rumors he'll be playing Two-Face in the film.

Fans also noticed a face that looks an awful lot like Sebastian Stan, clocking that it was by a storage box that read, "Zsasz," the name of one of Batman's enemies.