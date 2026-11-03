John Wayne Bobbitt Wants Patrick Schwarzenegger to 'Authentically' Portray Him

Hey Patrick, Call Me So You Get My Part Right!!!

John Wayne Bobbitt has a message for Patrick Schwarzenegger -- call me so you can play my character correctly!!!

Here's the deal ... Patrick is playing John in the second installment of Hulu's true crime anthology series, "Good American Family." Actress Isabela Merced is playing John's ex-wife, Lorena Bobbitt, who famously cut off his penis in 1993 with a kitchen knife while he was asleep.

John wants to make sure Patrick "authentically" portrays him, but he tells TMZ that Patrick has yet to reach out to him.

He also says he wants Patrick to "follow the facts" of the case, and he's willing to share all the police reports with Patrick to create a fair and balanced series.

John says he's exploring hiring an entertainment lawyer to reach out to the producers of the series to make sure they present the facts accurately. He says he "may even send the producers a cease and desist" if, in his view, they make up a fake story.

In the real-life story from 1993, Lorena cut off John's penis in their Virginia home after she accused him of marital rape and physical abuse.

Lorena then drove off with John's severed penis and threw it out of her car window. Police later found John's penis in a field, and doctors were able to successfully reattach his organ.

John was charged with marital sexual assault, but a jury acquitted him at trial. To this day, he denies all allegations that he ever abused Lorena.

As for Lorena, she was charged with malicious wounding and found not guilty by reason of temporary insanity due to severe physical and sexual abuse at the hands of John. She was confined for a short period to a psychiatric facility.