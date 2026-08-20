John Wayne Bobbitt Says Hulu's 'Good American Family' Needs His Side of Story

John Wayne Bobbitt says Hulu is about to tell his infamous story without hearing his side ... and he's already calling BS on the narrative.

John tells TMZ ... no one from "Good American Family" has contacted him about its newly announced second season, which will revisit the 1993 case that made him and Lorena Bobbitt household names.

In 1993, Lorena famously cut off John's penis with a kitchen knife while he was sleeping, then drove away and tossed it from her car ... it was later recovered and surgically reattached.

John says he'd gladly sit down with producers to "go over the details of what happened in our relationship" ... but fears the show will instead lean on Lorena's version of events.

He tells us relying on her trial testimony while leaving out police reports and what he calls the complete record of his acquittal would sell "a curated story rather than the full truth."

Hulu announced Wednesday "Good American Family" will become an anthology series ... and Season 2 is turning its attention to the Bobbitts and the media circus surrounding their case.

John was acquitted in 1993 of marital sexual assault against Lorena ... and he tells us he's spent more than 30 years feeling like he lost in the court of public opinion anyway.

He strongly disputes Lorena's allegations that he abused her, telling TMZ ... "She was the abuser. There's a lot of proof that she's an abuser. Why is this false narrative consistently perpetuated?"

John says his version is that he wanted a divorce because Lorena was abusive toward him -- and claims she began a "smear campaign" portraying him as an abuser after he told her he wanted out.

He added ... "Why doesn't anyone just ask me what happened? I will tell them based on all the facts, details, court records, and the police report."

John's also working on a manuscript of his own about the case ... giving him a chance to tell the story he says has been getting twisted for more than 30 years.