Tampa Citibank Shooting: Video Shows Suspect Getting Shot After Rampage

Play video content Video: Authorities Release Video of Citibank Center Shooting Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The gunman who killed a woman and injured five others in a deadly rampage at Citibank's campus in Florida was also shot ... and video shows a heroic security guard hitting his target.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released video from the shooting ... it shows suspect Jacob Pearson entering a building armed with a rifle on Wednesday after smashing his car into the front gate.

The footage is difficult to watch ... it shows the moment Pearson was shot by Citibank's Vice President and Intelligence Lead Analyst, John Fraley. He fired multiple shots and hit the gunman. Pearson later died at the hospital.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said ... "John Fraley confronted this suspect and is a hero, plain and simple. In a moment when most people would run away from danger, this guard ran toward it and stopped the threat within minutes of the first shots being fired."

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He continued ... "With more than 3,200 people on that campus, there is no doubt that these quick and courageous actions saved lives. We are deeply grateful to the entire Citibank security team for their training, their preparedness, and their bravery under unimaginable pressure."

Authorities say Pearson had opened fire, killing 41-year-old Leanne Selman.

Officials said in a press conference Thursday that Pearson had been "irate" over a court summons that said he owed $2,500 to Citibank.

HCSO said he'd called an attorney's office demanding the case be cancelled, threatening to go to the Florida campus with his rifle and a bulletproof vest.

He'd reportedly said ... "Do you understand me? They are only an hour and 3 minutes away."

The attorney's office then called Citibank security, who asked Orlando police to conduct a welfare check on Pearson.

When they arrived at his house, his wife said he'd left ... but she wasn't sure where he'd gone ... she told cops he was angry and left.