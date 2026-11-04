Luigi Mangione's Cousin Narrowly Wins Local Election in Maryland

Luigi Mangione's cousin won a local election in Baltimore last night by a very tight margin.

Nino Mangione -- a Republican -- narrowly won a seat on the Baltimore County Council, representing District 5.

Nino garnered 49% of the vote ... his opponent, Democrat Shawn McIntosh, had 45%.

Ironically enough ... one of the first topics on Nino's campaign website happens to be violent crime.

His campaign writes ... "Violent crime is increasing in Baltimore County. Every day we read or hear about another random act of violence against our citizens. Murders, shootings, carjackings, and robberies are all at record levels and are increasing every day."

Nino's win comes just days after his cousin Luigi's legal team asked the New York state court to dismiss their case against him on the grounds of double jeopardy.

Luigi had previously pled guilty to the federal crimes of interstate stalking resulting in death and stalking through the use of interstate facilities resulting in death back in August ... in connection to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi's first cousin had previously served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from 2019-2026.