Michael Mann Accidentally Shoots Himself in Leg at Los Angeles Gun Range
Michael Mann Accidentally Shoots Himself in Leg at L.A. Gun Range
Published
Michael Mann was sent to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg at a Los Angeles gun range ... TMZ has learned.
A source tells TMZ ... the "Heat" director had been apparently trying to holster his weapon at the gun range around 4 PM when the firearm went off.
He was later transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.
The LAPD confirms the incident to us ... cops and the LAFD responded to The Range LA after reports of the shooting.
They say the victim -- who had no intention of harming himself -- was injured during a training accident when he accidentally discharged a firearm into his own leg.
We've reached out to Michael's rep for comment ... so far, no word back.