Luka 'Perkz' Perković Fired By G2 ESports Over X Rant

G2 Esports quickly severed ties with head coach Luka Perković ... the League of Legends powerhouse announced it's terminating his contract just hours after "Perkz" posted a lengthy statement on X, distancing himself from the Tate brothers and calling abortion "murder."

What Perkz billed as his first honest post in a decade turned out to be his last post as G2's coach, too.

G2 CEO Alban Dechelotte said some of what Perkz wrote does "not align with G2's stance and values."

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Dechelotte stressed that G2 is a diverse, international organization with fans from all kinds of cultures and beliefs ... with the boss apologizing to fans who were hurt by the post. He added that G2 will now rebuild its staff and roster, but won't announce changes until free agency opens.

Perkz didn't stay quiet for long. About an hour and a half after G2's announcement, he posted Luke 6:22 on X ... a bible verse that calls people "blessed" when others hate them.

He didn't mention G2 by name.

So, what did Perkz say?

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The Croatian star -- a former G2 mid laner and team captain -- said he was "quite shocked" by what he found when he came back to X after years away from social media.

First up: the Tate brothers. Perkz denied supporting Andrew and Tristan Tate, saying he only liked a handful of their memes back in 2022, which snowballed into what he called "fake narratives" about him. He said liking the Tate's, and their teachings about women and life in general was a mistake.

He then laid out his beliefs on abortion, stating that he's Catholic, and his opposition will never change.

"I cannot comprehend how people do not understand that it is murder, as life is created at conception," he wrote.

The backlash to the post was swift.

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Many fans called on G2 to cut him loose, and esports personality Laure Valée hit back with an "our body, our choice" message. Even G2's own French supporters' group, Les G2 Samouraïs, called the situation a "true disaster."

Perkz also had plenty to say about the state of the team itself. He claimed to walk into a broken, dysfunctional squad, but still led G2 to a record 20th LEC title this summer before a heartbreaking group-stage flameout at Worlds.

Perkz signed off his statement with a "see you on the rift in 2027!"