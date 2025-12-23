Famous TikTok Star Epic Gamer Grandma Dead at 78

Perhaps the most famous grandma on TikTok, Epic Gamer Grandma, has died.

Her passing was confirmed by her grandson Culsan in an Instagram post Tuesday. In it, Culsan listed her date of death as December 21.

According to Culsan, his grandmother passed away "holding the hand of her daughter, Pauline."

"She left this world the way she lived in it: surrounded by love," Culsan said.

The TikTok star, whose real name was Agnes, garnered more than 2 million followers on the platform.

Culsan posted several health updates about his grandmother in the weeks leading up to her passing.

The first update came in October after Agnes had been hospitalized for COPD. At the time, Culsan asked fans for their "prayers or thoughts," hoping to be able to give a positive update in the future.

The following month, Culsan returned with an "upsetting update" that it was looking "increasingly more likely" Agnes would not be able to come home.

She was 78.