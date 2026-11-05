Lifetime Star Natasha Wilson Claims She's Permanently Disfigured After Dog Attack

Natasha Wilson -- famous for her work in several Lifetime movies like "Single and Ready to Jingle" -- suffered permanent disfigurement when a dog viciously attacked her ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The actress claims the dog attack went down in the West Hollywood Dog Park back in Nov. 2024 ... the New York Post reported.

According to Natasha, dog owner Gregory Marcel and his dog Scruffy approached her and her French bulldog.

After Scruffy allegedly stood over her dog ... Natasha picked up her pup before she claims Scruffy jumped on her.

As Natasha defended her dog ... Scruffy allegedly bit her on her face "above her right eyebrow, causing a laceration and bleeding" ... the suit alleges.

Natasha's legal team writes in the filing ... "As a result of the incident, Wilson suffered a laceration above her right eyebrow requiring sutures and has been left with a permanent, visible, and painful scar, an altered eyebrow, hair pattern, and impaired movement of the right brow."

Natasha -- who is asking the court for economic damages, including medical expenses, wage loss, and loss of earnings capacity -- claims she needs scar revision surgery.