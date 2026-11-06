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Martha Stewart: I Spoke To Craig Melvin After Blaming Him For Halloween Costume Controversy

Martha Stewart Homeless Costume I've Spoken to Craig Melvin, We're Good!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Video: Martha Stewart Says She Cleared the Air With Craig Melvin After Costume Drama
TMZ.com

Martha Stewart is saying she doesn't need to apologize to Craig Melvin for claiming he was the reason she switched her costume to a homeless person for Halloween ... insisting it was all a joke!

We got Martha as she was walking into the "Today" show ... and she tells us she already spoke to Craig about it.

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Video: Martha Stewart Shifts Blame to Craig Melvin Amid Costume Controversy

The retail businesswoman says that he's OK ... and on top of that, she surprisingly claims she hasn't received any hate in her inbox from the fallout over the controversial costume.

We reported earlier ... Martha told a crowd at an event in Orlando this week that Craig has spilled chocolate all over a sweater that she was going to use for her planned Halloween costume.

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Video: Craig Melvin Spills Sauce on Martha Stewart During 'Today' Show Segment
NBC

With 10 minutes to quick-change into another costume ... the only idea Martha said she could come up with was a "bum."

Martha previously apologized for the insensitive costume ... but in contradiction to what she said in Orlando, she claimed she intentionally wore the offensive get-up as a way to bring awareness to the issue.

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She told us over the weekend ... "I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention."

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