WWE Superstar R-Truth Mourns Death of Father

R-Truth is grieving ... the WWE star says his father, Aaron Killings, has died.

Truth broke the news on X Monday morning, saying his dad passed the day before ... describing his father as his hero.

The 54-year-old, real name Ron Killings, shared several photos of the two of them together, and admitted losing a parent hits on a whole different level than losing anyone else.

He also used the moment to send fans a message -- take a minute and tell your parents and loved ones how much you feel while you still can.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Truth didn't say how his father died, and no other details about his passing have been made public.

It's a rare look at the man behind the character ... fans know Truth for his goofy, laugh-out-loud act, but this one was all heart.

The loss also puts some of Truth's recent comments in a heavier light.

Back in June, he went on the "Witty Whittier" podcast and got real about what his decades in wrestling cost him at home ... missed birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, and even funerals.

Since the announcement, wrestlers and fans have sent love and condolences to R-Truth.