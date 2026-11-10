Woman On The Beach In 'The Firm' 'Memba Her?!

Tahitian actress Karina Lombard was 24 when she played the seductive beachgoer who attempts to seduce Tom Cruise’s character in the thriller/mystery "The Firm" back in 1993.

Cruise starred as Mitch McDeere -- the ambitious, young lawyer who graduates near the top of his class at Harvard Law school, joins a prestigious (and shady) law firm in Memphis, Tennessee, and somehow manages to rescue him and his wife.

Jeanne Tripplehorn played opposite Tom Cruise as his wife, Abby McDeere. After discovering that her husband’s supposed affair was part of a setup, Abby reconciles with Mitch and helps him execute their master plan to escape the firm.