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Tubi Star Hakeem Sharif Cause of Death Revealed

Tubi Star Hakeem Sharif Cause of Death Released

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Tubi actor Hakeem Sharif's cause of death has been revealed ... TMZ has learned.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMZ ... Sharif died October 14 from a ruptured cerebral artery aneurysm.

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His death was ruled natural, with hypertensive cardiovascular disease also listed as a significant contributing condition.

Sharif was an actor who built up an extensive list of credits in independent films and television projects, with several of his productions available to stream on Tubi.

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His credits include the crime drama "Rumble TV," the thriller "The Closest Ones," "Boarding House," and "Lux in Tenebris." More recently, he appeared in several 2026 projects, including "Risk It All," "Heart of a Woman," "I Want Him to Want Me," and "The Caretaker."

Sharif's acting career dates back to at least 2008, according to his Backstage profile, which describes him as a New York native who later resided in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was 48 years old.

RIP

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