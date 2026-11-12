Raz B’s 3-Month-Old Son’s Cause of Death Determined

B2K singer Raz B's son's death was an "accident" ... according to the medical examiner ... TMZ has learned.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner tells TMZ ... Raz and his wife Mona Li's baby Astro Monte Thornton's cause of death was determined to be "asphyxia due to airway obstruction."

Play video content Video: B2K’s Raz B Pleads For Help On 911 Call After Infant Son Astro’s Death Atlanta Police Department

As TMZ previously first reported, Astro died in September 2026 in Atlanta.