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Raz B’s 3-Month-Old Son’s Cause of Death Determined

Raz B Son's Cause of Death Revealed

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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B2K singer Raz B's son's death was an "accident" ... according to the medical examiner ... TMZ has learned. 

The Fulton County Medical Examiner tells TMZ ... Raz and his wife Mona Li's baby Astro Monte Thornton's cause of death was determined to be "asphyxia due to airway obstruction."

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A FATHER'S AGONY
Video: B2K’s Raz B Pleads For Help On 911 Call After Infant Son Astro’s Death
Atlanta Police Department

As TMZ previously first reported, Astro died in September 2026 in Atlanta.

A spokesperson for the couple told TMZ at the time ... "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Astro Monte Thornton, beloved son of Mona and De'Mario 'Raz B' Thornton of the R&B supergroup B2K."

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